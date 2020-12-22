“If I could have something that would help me not get sick and bring it home, that would totally make me more at ease at my job,” said Leiva.

For farmworkers, arguably the nation’s most vulnerable food workers, avoiding infection and getting immunized will require overcoming significant barriers. Farmworkers have worked nonstop throughout the pandemic, often after being exposed to COVID-19. This has put them at high risk of infection as the virus infiltrates rural communities, according to a five-month study of nearly 1,100 farmworkers in Salinas Valley, California.

Conducted between July and November by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health, the study found that 13 percent of farmworkers have tested positive for coronavirus, compared to 5 percent of the state’s general population. The report also determined that 20 percent of farmworkers have COVID-19 antibodies compared to only 1 percent of the San Francisco Bay Area population as a whole. The impact of coronavirus on their lives has been devastating, farmworkers told researchers who completed the study in partnership with the Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas . It has resulted in the deaths of loved ones and in rising rates of food insecurity in the region dubbed the nation’s “salad bowl.”

Given these circumstances, Dr. Maximiliano Cuevas, CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, contends that farmworkers should be vaccinated immediately. “We’re trying to argue that food production is critical to the safety of the nation, so we need to protect those people who produce food for the rest of us,” he said. “Right now, it’s an uphill climb. Farmworkers are not a priority, and they should be up there with health workers and first responders.”

Inadequate screening, crowded housing, and shared commutes in packed vehicles have led to soaring infection rates among farmworkers. But even major agricultural states like California have not announced plans to vaccinate farmworkers in this first wave. And, yet, Cuevas asserts that their health impacts other industries—from restaurants to supermarkets. “It’s a domino effect,” he said.

Should the vaccine become quickly available to farmworkers, there’s no guarantee that they would all agree to take it, however. The U.C. Berkeley report found that while 52 percent of farmworkers indicated they were extremely likely to get vaccinated, 20 percent weren’t sure if they would, and 11 percent said they were unlikely or very unlikely to do so. Fear of side effects, distrust of the government, and fear that the vaccine itself could cause a COVID-19 infection were the main reasons farmworkers cited for declining the vaccine.

“We know that it’s safe and effective, but people in general don’t trust it,” Cuevas said. “So, I think we have to educate people, let them know what the process is like and that we can say with a pretty high degree of certainty that this thing is effective.”

Farmworkers are one of several groups in the food chain likely to show signs of “vaccine hesitancy,” said Brenda Eskenazi, a U.C. Berkeley School of Public Health graduate school professor. A coauthor of the farmworker study, she added that it’s important that public health outreach is conducted in multiple languages, as farmworkers in the Salinas Valley speak at least 12 different Indigenous dialects, including Mixtec, Zapotec, and Triqui. Language barriers have contributed to confusion among farmworkers about how to get tested for coronavirus, and the same could happen when it’s time to take the vaccine. For one group of farmworkers, just getting the two required doses of the vaccine 28 days apart could be tricky, said Eskenazi.

“We need to consider that we have a mobile population of farmworkers, so how do we ensure that before they move to Yuma, Arizona, they’re getting vaccinated in Salinas, California?” she asked. “We have to consider the mobility issue.”

There’s also the stark reality that as many as half of the country’s 2.4 million farmworkers are undocumented, and a large and growing number are in the U.S. as guest workers. Cuevas said that it would be a mistake to require anyone to provide immigration documentation to receive the vaccine. “Anyone who’s a human being needs to be able to get it,” he said.